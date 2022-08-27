WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Reaches $2.08

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

