Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 2,143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.1 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

