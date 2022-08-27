Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 2,143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.1 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
