William Blair Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Down 0.4 %

Avalara stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49. Avalara has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avalara by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avalara by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 93,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

