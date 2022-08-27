WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.59 and last traded at $86.54. Approximately 40,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 81,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

