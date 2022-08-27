Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

