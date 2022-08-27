Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:WWW opened at $20.33 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

