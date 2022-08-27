Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,750 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of Aspen Aerogels worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 392,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,722. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $529.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

