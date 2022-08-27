Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,840. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

