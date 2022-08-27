Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,230.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 579,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,893,000 after purchasing an additional 573,920 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.12. 1,437,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,818. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

