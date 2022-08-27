Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.10. 3,315,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average is $305.79. The firm has a market cap of $306.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.