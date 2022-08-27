Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $45.88. 6,931,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

