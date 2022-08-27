Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,581. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

