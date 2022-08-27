Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Shares of BLK traded down $34.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $676.44. The stock had a trading volume of 633,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,221. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $657.11 and a 200 day moving average of $678.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

