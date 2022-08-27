Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 195 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 496,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

