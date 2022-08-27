Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

