Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 102.5% in August

Aug 27th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Worldline Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

About Worldline



Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Further Reading

