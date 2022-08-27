Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) to Issue $0.25 Final Dividend

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

