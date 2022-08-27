Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) to Issue $0.25 Final Dividend

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.
