Wrapped Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $769,048.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $769,048.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

