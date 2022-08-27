Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Cap of $26.41 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $15.75 or 0.00077925 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

