Wrapped Origin Axie Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,278.70 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,926.34 or 0.09492251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market capitalization of $437,278.70 and approximately $57.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars.

