WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of WW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 1,433,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. WW International has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

