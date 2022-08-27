Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

