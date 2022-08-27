Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,968,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 4,744,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 449.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Xinyi Solar Trading Up 16.9 %

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

