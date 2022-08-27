XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie cut XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura cut XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE XPEV opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.11. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.