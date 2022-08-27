XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.85.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,986. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1,338.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.