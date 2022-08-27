Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 121,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 90,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,661. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xtant Medical worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.