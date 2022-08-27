Yieldly Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $926,224.79 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Yieldly has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yieldly has a total market cap of $926,224.79 and approximately $22,439.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Yieldly
Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.
Buying and Selling Yieldly
