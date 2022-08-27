Yieldly Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $926,224.79 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Yieldly has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yieldly has a total market cap of $926,224.79 and approximately $22,439.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

