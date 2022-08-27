YUMMY Hits One Day Volume of $3,898.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $3,898.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

