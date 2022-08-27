YUMMY Hits One Day Volume of $3,898.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $3,898.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YUMMY Coin Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
