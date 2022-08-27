ZCore (ZCR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $404.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $57,172.13 and approximately $404.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00259023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029758 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

