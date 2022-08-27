Zebi Token Trading 82% Higher This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $303,942.39 and approximately $535.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,249,247,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,155,872 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
