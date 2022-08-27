Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Zendesk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zendesk by 946.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zendesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zendesk by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

Zendesk Price Performance

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,598. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.