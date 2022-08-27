Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $781,766.40 and approximately $9,120.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

