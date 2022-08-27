Zoo Token Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Zoo Token has a total market capitalization of $309,829.42 and $46,491.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About Zoo Token
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Zoo Token Coin Trading
