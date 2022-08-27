Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. 5,927,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

