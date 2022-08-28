10,000 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IIM opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

