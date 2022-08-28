1,319 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

HON opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

