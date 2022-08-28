152,875 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,854,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

