1irstGold Price Tops $69.73 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 2% lower against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $14,038.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for about $69.73 or 0.00348059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083952 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1GOLD is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

