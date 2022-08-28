2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Hits $0.0021

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $314,628.53 and approximately $77,447.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00824262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.