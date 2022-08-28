39,566 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Bought by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Heska comprises approximately 1.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Heska at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Heska by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

