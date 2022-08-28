4,791 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,643,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,035. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

