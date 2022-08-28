8,042 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 187.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 180,654 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 62.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.