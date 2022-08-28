9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMTR. Truist Financial cut their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity at 9 Meters Biopharma

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,630. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.