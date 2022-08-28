9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTRGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMTR. Truist Financial cut their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at 9 Meters Biopharma

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,630. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

