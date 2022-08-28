Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $174,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $11.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.13. 1,701,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

