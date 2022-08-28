Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

ENER stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $79,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

