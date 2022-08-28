Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the July 31st total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.40. Equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

About Acer Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

