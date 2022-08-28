Actinium (ACM) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Actinium (ACM) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $199,439.15 and $387.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,098,150 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

