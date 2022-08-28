Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.