Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

ADPT stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

