Aeternity (AE) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

