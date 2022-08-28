AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGBA Acquisition Price Performance

AGBA Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,009. AGBA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

